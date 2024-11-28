Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $486.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.83 and a 12-month high of $510.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $421.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.70.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,220. The trade was a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

