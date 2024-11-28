Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,481,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 35,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total value of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,268,881. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.50.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $485.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $458.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.61. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $492.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

