Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,849,000 after acquiring an additional 270,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,096,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,444,000 after purchasing an additional 86,427 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 698,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,979,000 after purchasing an additional 79,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Argus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $224.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.