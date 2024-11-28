Cerity Partners LLC Sells 22,241 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,241 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica
In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 4.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %
LULU opened at $319.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.06 and a 200 day moving average of $287.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
