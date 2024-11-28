Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,502 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $328,353.47. The trade was a 51.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $116.18 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

