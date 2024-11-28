Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,357 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.19% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $81,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,352.40. The trade was a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $152.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.44. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

