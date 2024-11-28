Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 213,559 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,841 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,559 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $87,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 62.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,604.04. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,016.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $138.50 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $82.90 and a 52-week high of $142.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

