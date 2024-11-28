Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $78.53 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,394,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,592 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Paramount Global worth $78,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 13.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -2.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

