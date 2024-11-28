Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $80.48 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $80,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 13.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $140.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.03. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $111.10 and a 12 month high of $150.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.409 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.