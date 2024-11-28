Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,010 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $77,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in KB Home by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,156.20. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

