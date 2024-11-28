Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 42,096 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,250,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $81,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444,295 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.87.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $271,393.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,919,646.26. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,771. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $102.91 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $108.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

