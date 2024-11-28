Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,786 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in News by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,300,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in News by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in News by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in News by 812.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 204,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Down 0.8 %

NWSA stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

