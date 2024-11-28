Citigroup Inc. Buys 14,874 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of AeroVironment worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 132.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,511,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after acquiring an additional 861,962 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 19,950.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,547,000 after acquiring an additional 265,734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 108.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,255,000 after acquiring an additional 94,062 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 120.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 136,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 74,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 83.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 51,428 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVAV. Raymond James cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.83.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total value of $184,854.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,343.04. This represents a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $372,615. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $190.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.51 and a twelve month high of $236.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.11 and its 200-day moving average is $194.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 0.49.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

