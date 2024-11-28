Citigroup Inc. Has $14.92 Million Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,148 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,761,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,564,000 after buying an additional 692,049 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,312,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,138,000 after buying an additional 463,924 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 5,239,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,851,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,453,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,287 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

NYSE:BMO opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

