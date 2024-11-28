Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,613,000 after purchasing an additional 217,349 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,581,000 after purchasing an additional 175,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $147.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

