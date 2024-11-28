Citigroup Inc. Purchases 15,414 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $18,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,844,000 after buying an additional 2,745,665 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,494 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,776,000 after purchasing an additional 217,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,901 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

