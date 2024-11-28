Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,296,000 after purchasing an additional 181,103 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 101,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.