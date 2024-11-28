Citigroup Inc. Sells 286,422 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,422 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Albertsons Companies worth $15,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 207,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 109.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,234,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after buying an additional 116,601 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACI. Melius raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.