Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $15,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $127.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $87.61 and a one year high of $127.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

