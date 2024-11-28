Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth about $2,426,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its stake in Balchem by 27.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 3,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 2.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $179.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.65. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $120.87 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

