Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DLR opened at $195.31 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $195.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.53.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

