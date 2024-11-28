Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,369,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after buying an additional 2,030,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dynatrace by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,286,000 after buying an additional 1,207,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dynatrace by 285.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,176,000 after buying an additional 1,029,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

