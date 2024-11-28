Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Receives $13.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

DX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dynex Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $913,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,152.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 406,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 374,074 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,092,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after buying an additional 136,776 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 933.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 203,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $12.47 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. This is a positive change from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.