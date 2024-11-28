Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,041,000 after purchasing an additional 289,962 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

FNF stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

