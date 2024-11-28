First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,624,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,963,000 after buying an additional 122,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,205,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after buying an additional 370,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,321,000 after buying an additional 203,407 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,461,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,081,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,207,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

