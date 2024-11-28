Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $4,884,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 412.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 35,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $77.97 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on FBIN. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

