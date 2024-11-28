Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Chairman Sells $35,521,075.68 in Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $35,521,075.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get FOX alerts:

Keith Rupert Murdoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in FOX by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 145,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 78,801 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.