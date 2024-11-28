Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $88,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Generac by 18.7% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 105,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Generac by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at $92,825,688.20. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

