Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 430 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 200.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 144,077 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 168.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,166 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 196,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,839,000 after purchasing an additional 101,387 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alliant Energy

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.