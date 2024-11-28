Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,218 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.67.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,171. The trade was a 24.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

