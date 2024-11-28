Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4,225.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Up 0.4 %

LEN stock opened at $174.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $125.17 and a 1-year high of $193.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.56.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.29.

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. The trade was a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

