Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $224,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,244.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,186.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,106.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $914.50 and a twelve month high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

