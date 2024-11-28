Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 637,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,002,000 after buying an additional 262,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. This trade represents a 64.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,362.04. The trade was a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.19.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $141.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average of $148.45. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $65.90 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

