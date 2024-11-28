Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

BATS RDVI opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

