Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rambus by 68.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

