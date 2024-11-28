Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 12,520 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 123,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 152,636 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.63 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.