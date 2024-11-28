Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This represents a 58.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,982. This trade represents a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,912 shares of company stock worth $2,875,790. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.81. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

