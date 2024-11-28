Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 292.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 32.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 149,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 36,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,527,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,880,000 after purchasing an additional 169,892 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 294,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

BIPC stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

