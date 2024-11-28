Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.17.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

NYSE INGR opened at $147.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,399.22. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $721,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,105.94. This represents a 13.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,598. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after buying an additional 846,967 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 177.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,491,000 after acquiring an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 55,219.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,009,000 after purchasing an additional 125,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,094,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

