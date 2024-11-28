Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE INGR opened at $147.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,399.22. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $721,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,105.94. This represents a 13.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,878 shares of company stock worth $4,674,598. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after acquiring an additional 846,967 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 177.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,491,000 after purchasing an additional 253,949 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 55,219.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,240,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ingredion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,009,000 after buying an additional 125,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,094,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

