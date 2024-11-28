Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Sells $5,533,520.39 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert O’hare sold 79,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $5,533,520.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 22nd, Robert O’hare sold 11,218 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $785,260.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $5,551,590.00.

Affirm stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,219,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,808,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 672,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Affirm by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after buying an additional 528,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

