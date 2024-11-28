International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of International Money Express worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMXI. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,055,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 477,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 152,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 92.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 92,154 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 83.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.82. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

