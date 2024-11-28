Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Holdings Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

PRFZ opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

