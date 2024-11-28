Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.29.

MongoDB Stock Down 3.2 %

MDB opened at $324.60 on Thursday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.65. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,138,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,476,942.40. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,425. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,589. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,918,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MongoDB by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

