iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 743,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,234,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 578,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $141.59 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.28 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.97.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

