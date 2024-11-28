iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1577 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

