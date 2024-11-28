iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,191,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,690,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,285,000 after buying an additional 273,461 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 334,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 105,419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $13,548,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

