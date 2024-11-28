JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stock Holdings Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
