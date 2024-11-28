JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stock Holdings Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1451 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.