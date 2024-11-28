Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation Extends Business Combination Period**

Get alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: KVACU) has recently made an announcement regarding the extension of its business combination period. The company issued an unsecured promissory note on November 20, 2024, amounting to $200,000 to KVC Sponsor LLC, its initial public offering sponsor. This step was taken to further enhance the time available for the completion of a business combination.

The promissory note, not subject to interest, matures upon the closure of a business combination by the company. Additionally, the holder of the note has the option to convert it into units of the company at a price of $10.00 per unit, mirroring the units initially distributed during the company’s IPO.

Furthermore, on November 26, 2024, Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation put an additional $200,000 into the trust account, thereby extending the business combination period until December 27, 2024.

It’s notable that Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation is classified as an emerging growth company and has elected not to utilize the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards.

In compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been authorized by Kenneth Ka Chun Wong, the Chief Executive Officer of Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation.

The market responded neutrally to this update from Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation. This extension signifies the company’s commitment to exploring all potential business opportunities within the extended timeline. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how this strategic move will unfold in the coming weeks.

