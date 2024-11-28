Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 157.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 9.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $34,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,295.28. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,499 over the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

NYSE PINS opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

